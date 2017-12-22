Sheetz offers free coffee to holiday travelers

(WTRF) – Need a pick-me-up while traveling this holiday season? Sheetz has you covered!

According to a news release, Sheetz customers will get a free cup of coffee on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day to make the holiday travels easier.

Customers can receive their free cup of freshly brewed coffee on Christmas Day from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day, January 1st.

Guests can walk into any one of Sheetz’s 564 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina to receive their free cup of coffee.

“Offering free coffee during the holidays is our way of saying thank you to the communities we serve,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies.

According to the news release, customers can also help make the holidays brighter for local children by donating to “Sheetz for the Kidz” at the checkout. “Sheetz for the Kidz” is an employee-run charity that provides toys, clothes, and other necessities to underprivileged children across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Maryland.

Sheetz has been giving away free coffee on Christmas Day and New Year’s for more than 20 years.