Woman dies from injuries suffered in 2014 shooting

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police say a 20-year-old woman died Thursday as a result of a shooting that happened in 2014.

According to Columbus police, Janae Strodes attempted to rob Lamar D. Reynolds of drugs and money on the 1400 block of East Main Street on March 11, 2014. Strodes was shot by Reynolds during the robbery.

Strodes died at Greene Memorial Hospital in Greene County on Thursday.

A grand jury will decide if charges will be filed against Reynolds. Reynolds is currently in the Franklin County Jail, charged with murder for the September 30, 2017 shooting death of 43-year-old Damon Jenkins.

Columbus Police say this is the 137th homicide of 2017.

