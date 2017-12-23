Columbus police investigating city’s 138th homicide of 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the city’s 138th homicide of 2017 following a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus.

It happened off Bowland Place near Edwards Farms Road Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene when an unnamed man was alarming residents in an apartment complex. Police say the man was armed. When officers arrived, the man dropped his weapon and was taken into custody. Officers found a woman dead inside one of the apartment units.

Investigators tell us the shooting is related to the fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning inside the post office in Dublin. The initial investigation has led officers to believe the suspect shot and killed a man at the post office on Emerald Parkway and then went to Bowland Place where he waited for the female victim.

The same suspect in both shootings is in custody.

Police say both of the victims and the suspect were employees of the United States Postal Service. The suspect was under investigation at work and is accused of shooting a supervisor at the post office and then shooting and killing a postal service inspector at her apartment.

List of homicides in Columbus by year:

2017
 138*
2016
106
2015
99
2014
93
2013
93
2012
91
2011
96
2010
105
2009
84
2008
109
2007
79
2006
104
2005
104
2004
89
2003
112
2002
82
2001
81
2000
67
1999
72
1998
78
1997
84
1996
93
1995
79
1994
101
1993
112
1992
114
1991
139
1990
93

*138 homicides to date

