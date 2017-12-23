Columbus police investigating city’s 138th homicide of 2017

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the city’s 138th homicide of 2017 following a deadly shooting in northwest Columbus.

It happened off Bowland Place near Edwards Farms Road Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene when an unnamed man was alarming residents in an apartment complex. Police say the man was armed. When officers arrived, the man dropped his weapon and was taken into custody. Officers found a woman dead inside one of the apartment units.

Investigators tell us the shooting is related to the fatal shooting that took place Saturday morning inside the post office in Dublin. The initial investigation has led officers to believe the suspect shot and killed a man at the post office on Emerald Parkway and then went to Bowland Place where he waited for the female victim.

The same suspect in both shootings is in custody.

Police say both of the victims and the suspect were employees of the United States Postal Service. The suspect was under investigation at work and is accused of shooting a supervisor at the post office and then shooting and killing a postal service inspector at her apartment.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

List of homicides in Columbus by year:

2017 138* 2016 106 2015 99 2014 93 2013 93 2012 91 2011 96 2010 105 2009 84 2008 109 2007 79 2006 104 2005 104 2004 89 2003 112 2002 82 2001 81 2000 67 1999 72 1998 78 1997 84 1996 93 1995 79 1994 101 1993 112 1992 114 1991 139 1990 93

*138 homicides to date