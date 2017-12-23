Cops nab escaped inmate with face tattoo after weeks on run

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office shows inmate Corey Hughes. Authorities say that Hughes, who has a skull tattooed on his face and escaped last month from a work crew in central California, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 22, 2017. (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office via AP, file)

STOCKTON, CA (AP) — Authorities say an inmate with a skull tattooed on his face who escaped last month from a work crew in central California is back in custody.

The Fresno Bee reports police arrested 27-year-old Corey Hughes on Thursday at a home in Stockton.

Officers set up a perimeter and knocked on the door, but no one answered. Stockton police then sent a police dog into the residence, and Hughes was apprehended. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into San Joaquin County Jail.

Hughes was reported missing from a work crew near Interstate 5 in Stockton on Nov. 27.

He had been serving time on a weapons charge and was due to be released in February.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s