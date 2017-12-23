Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40

This photo provided by Travis Schneider shows Jordan Feldstein. The longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill has died. Jordan Feldstein was 40 years old. A spokeswoman for the band confirmed Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, that Feldstein died unexpectedly Friday. The Feldstein family said in a statement that Jordan Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath Friday. (Travis Schneider via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill has died. Jordan Feldstein was 40 years old.

A spokeswoman for the band confirmed Saturday that Feldstein died unexpectedly Friday. The Feldstein family said in a statement that Jordan Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath Friday. He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.

Feldstein was the founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management and had managed Maroon 5 since its inception 15 years ago. His company also counts Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield among its clients.

Besides Hill, Feldstein is survived by his sister, parents and two children.

