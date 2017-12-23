Minneapolis man seeks foul revenge on porch thieves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis man put his dog’s excrement in an old iPhone box and placed the packaged box on his porch to teach the neighborhood thieves a lesson.

The package was stolen off his property within two days, so the man decided to replicate the prank. The packages of dog feces were stolen faster as the holidays approached.

The Star Tribune reports that the Minneapolis man first sought his foul revenge after neighborhood kids stole an envelope containing a $10 watchband from his front porch. He caught the theft on his home surveillance video camera.

As he continued to set up his surprise packages, he found that adults were inspecting neighborhoods in search of packages too.

He says he wasn’t trying to be a crusader, but that the pranks took on a life of their own.

