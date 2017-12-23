MUGSHOTS: US Marshals Service announce this week’s top-wanted fugitives

By Published:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has released a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

The following fugitives are wanted for charges including rape, failure to register as a sex offender, possessing a weapon under disability and aggravated burglary. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-456-5540.

All tips are anonymous and rewards may be available for information that leads to an arrest.

Somphong Chanthirath

Somphong Chanthirath, 57, is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for possessing weapons under disability. Chanthirath is an Asian male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

Raymundo Lattimer

Raymundo Lattimer, 54, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failing to register as a sex offender. Lattimer is a black mail with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 175 pounds.

Marlin Newsom

Marlin Newsom, 24, is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for aggravated burglary. Newsom is a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 225 pounds.

Devin Robinson

Devin Robinson, 22, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on rape charges. Robinson is a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s