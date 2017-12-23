Police: Shooter, victims were postal service employees

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) – Police say one man has died after an early morning shooting at a post office in Dublin.

It happened at 4:25am Saturday at the United States Post Office on the 6400 block of Emerald Parkway. According to Dublin Public Information Officer Lindsay Weisenaur, one man, later identified as Lance Maurice Herrera Dempsey, 52, was shot and killed inside the facilty. Dempsey was a supervisor of the suspect, who was under investigation.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody. Police say there is a second fatal shooting on Bowland Place that is related to the post office shooting. The second victim was also an employee of the postal service. She was an inspector at the post office where the suspect worked.

The United States Postal Service inspection office released a statement:

We can confirm that shooting incidents occurred at the Dublin, Ohio Post Office along with a related shooting at the Bowland Place apartment complex in the early morning hours of December 23, 2017. Because this tragic matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement, we are not yet in a position to provide details concerning the incidents, although we can say the suspect believed to be responsible for the shootings was apprehended and is in custody. We are referring all additional media inquiries to the Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney’s Press Office and they will provide additional information at the appropriate time.

No further details were immediately available.

Active police situation happening here in Dublin – an ambulance left the scene with lights and sirens…dozens of police cars surrounding the post office. Tune in @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/eMN04z1yZs — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) December 23, 2017

Tune in @nbc4i for updates – dozens of police cars surrounding post office in Dublin. Working to get you more information right now pic.twitter.com/fp5OtpMAb3 — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) December 23, 2017

Police confirm there is one victim from the shooting on Emerald Parkway in Dublin, no details yet on condition or identity of victim. Police tape now surrounding the post office as I'm being told a shooting investigation is taking place(No longer active shooting situation) @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/83qF2Dqj95 — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) December 23, 2017

#Update: Dublin Police confirm one man died from shooting here on Emerald Parkway @nbc4i Police tape still surrounds post office – more details soon @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/DyRriq2pIi — Elyse Chengery (@ElyseChengery) December 23, 2017

