$5,000 reward offered for information about suspect who fired at officers in ambush-style shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been just over a month since officers with the Columbus Division of Police were fired at in an ambush-style shooting in the Linden area, and the suspect is still at large.

It happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 22 when officers were responding to a report of a carjacking. A woman reported that her husband was robbed at gunpoint and the suspects took off in his 2014 Chevrolet Malibu.

The officers were looking for the stolen vehicle when they pulled a Kia Soul over for a traffic violation around 5:30am in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East 17th Avenue.

The officers found out that the passenger in the car they had pulled over had a warrant out for her arrest. Moments later, things took a chaotic turn.

“So they took the passenger and placed her in the police cruiser, and as the officer came back and stood at the passenger side of the Kia Soul, an unknown suspect came between two houses and fired about 13 shots,” said Central Ohio Crime Stoppers president Kristen McKinley.

The officers scrambled for cover as bullets peppered the area. Luckily, the officers were not injured and they were able to pull the driver of the Kia Soul to safety. However, the suspect still remains at large.

“If they’re willing to shoot at a police officer, they’re willing to shoot and kill just about anybody,” McKinley said.

The Fraternal Order of Police and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are teaming up to offer a $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for those responsible for the armed assault. The reward is only good until Jan. 19, 2018.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.