Columbus Police searching for eyepatch-wearing bank robber

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank on the far east side.

It happened Saturday around 2:15pm at the Chase Bank on the 2000 block of Brice Road. According to police, a man wearing a medical eyepatch walked up to the counter and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer, and the man left the bank in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male with unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a medical eyepatch, a light brown jacket, a dark blue winter cap and dark overalls. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.