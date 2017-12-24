Columbus Police searching for eyepatch-wearing bank robber

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank on the far east side.

It happened Saturday around 2:15pm at the Chase Bank on the 2000 block of Brice Road. According to police, a man wearing a medical eyepatch walked up to the counter and handed a note to the teller demanding money. The teller complied and handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer, and the man left the bank in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male with unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a medical eyepatch, a light brown jacket, a dark blue winter cap and dark overalls. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs between 170 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s