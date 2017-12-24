Four killed in plane crash at municipal airport in Florida

By Published:
CREDIT: WFLA

BARTOW, FL (WFLA) – Authorities say four people have died in a plane crash at the Bartow Municipal Airport.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and firefighters with Polk County Fire Rescue have responded to the scene.

The twin-engine plane crashed at the end of a runway at the airport near Ben Durrance Road.

A Polk County Fire Rescue spokesperson said four people were killed in the crash.

Emergency operators received a call about the crash at 7:20 a.m.

The Bartow Municipal Airport is the former location of a U.S. Air Force Base and is also referred to as the Bartow Air Base. It is located just off of US 17 near Spirit Lake Road.

Investigators with the NTSB and FAA are headed to the crash scene.

Details about what caused the crash have not been released.

