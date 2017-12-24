Hamilton Road closed in northeast Columbus after police chase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Hamilton Road is closed in both directions in northeast Columbus following a police chase.

According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, officers were responding to a report of a stolen car in northeast Columbus when the driver of the stolen car led officers on a brief pursuit. Officers managed to stop the vehicle on Hamilton Road, north of Morse Road.

Police say Hamilton Road is closed in both directions in the area north of Morse Road. Drivers should use an alternate route.

