Missing 2-year-old girl found after minivan stolen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A missing toddler has been found after an Amber Alert was issued when the vehicle she was in was stolen from north Columbus early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, a black male wearing a red shirt and tan pants pulled a mother out of her vehicle on the 2100 block of Albert Avenue in north Columbus and took off around 4:54am Sunday. Dispatchers say the child, 2-year-old Miski Ahmed, was in the vehicle.

Ahmed was found around 10:45am Sunday. The suspect remains at large according to police.

The stolen vehicle is a 2012 gray Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle’s license plate is HHU1856.

Police say the suspect goes by the street name “East & West.” He is described as a black Somalian male, last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.