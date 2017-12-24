Missing 2-year-old girl found after minivan stolen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A missing toddler has been found after an Amber Alert was issued when the vehicle she was in was stolen from north Columbus early Sunday morning.

According to Columbus Police, a black male wearing a red shirt and tan pants pulled a mother out of her vehicle on the 2100 block of Albert Avenue in north Columbus and took off around 4:54am Sunday. Dispatchers say the child, 2-year-old Miski Ahmed, was in the vehicle.

Ahmed was found around 10:45am Sunday. The suspect remains at large according to police.

The stolen vehicle is a 2012 gray Toyota Sienna minivan. The vehicle’s license plate is HHU1856.

Police say the suspect goes by the street name “East & West.” He is described as a black Somalian male, last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants.

