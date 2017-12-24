PALM BEACH, FL (AP/WCMH) — “You just got a whole lot richer,” President Donald Trump said to a group of friends at Mar-a-Lago Friday, hours after he signed a $1.5 trillion tax overhaul.

Two people at the table described the president’s remark to CBS News.

Mar-a-Lago members pay $14,000 in annual dues and pay a $200,000 initiation fee, according to CNBC.

Starting next year, the new law will give big cuts to corporation and wealthy Americans and more modest reductions to other families. Pres. Trump continued to pitch it as a win a for the middle class, insisting that even though polling indicates the tax cut is unpopular, “the numbers will speak” for themselves.

“I don’t think we are going to have to do much selling,” Pres. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Friday before he flew to the “Winter White House.”

The tax law is the largest since 1986, but far from the biggest in American history, as the president repeatedly claims. It also is projected to add to the nation’s debt, something that was anathema to Republicans for years.

Passage of the tax bill marked a significant victory for the president.