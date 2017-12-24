University of Akron to offer varsity video gaming team

By Published:
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: Gamers compete in PC gaming at the 'Nvidia' booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 13, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

AKRON, OH (AP) — The University of Akron in Ohio is joining the growing list of colleges offering varsity esports programs that will include scholarships for competitive video gaming.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the university announced last week that students will be able to try out for the varsity team starting next fall. Team members will wear uniforms and maintain a steady practice schedule.

University President Matthew Wilson says the varsity team will consist of 30 to 35 students, and each gamer could qualify for between $1,000 and $5,000 in scholarships.

Michael Fay Jr. has been tapped to lead the program at a salary of $48,000, pending the board of trustees’ approval. Fay has experience as a production director for esports competitions and an announcer for esports tournaments.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s