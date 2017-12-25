Christmas cleanup: The best ways to declutter after the big day

(NBC News/WCMH) – As joyful as opening Christmas presents can be, there’s also the reality that some of it’s going to end up like other stuff…cluttering your already-cluttered household.

Adding to the clutter, especially around Christmas, has become a real concern.

“We’re really drowning in stuff,” says Dclutterly’s Tracy McCubbin. “It’s getting to be more than a problem.”

According to the Boston Globe, the average home in the U.S. is crammed with 300,000 items.

McCubbin says the holidays are a perfect time to take stock and get rid of household clutter, beginning with old Christmas decorations.

For the stuff that’s still useful, keep charities in mind.

“It’s so much easier for them to give that stuff away, knowing that it’s going to a great home,” she says.

For other stuff, you can lighten your clutter load and put some money back into your pocket. According to NBC News, Bonanza is the best place if you want to sell something quirky or unusual. You can also turn to apps and sites like LetGo, OfferUp, Close5 or Facebook Marketplace if you are trying to sell items locally, while websites like TheRealReal, Poshmark and ThreadUp enable users to sell their items on consignment.

To cash in on your old electronics, Amazon, Apple, BestBuy and GameStop all have trade-in programs, but you could get more cash if you try Decluttr, USell, Gazelle, NextWorth or Swappa.

