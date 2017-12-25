Holiday Grinch ‘arrested’ for Hocking County ‘burglary’

In the early morning hours of Monday, December 25th, the Hocking County Sheriff’s responded to the Who residence, in Whoville, on a reported burglary incident.

When deputies arrived they spoke with an eye-witness, Cindy Lou Who, approximately 2 years of age. She stated that the suspect, who was disguised as Santa Claus, gained access to the residence through the chimney and stole the following items that where meant to be Christmas presents:

Pumpguns, panpoogas, pantoogas and drums; checkerboards, bisslebinks, porpolumns and plums, then he placed the stolen items in bags and tossed them up the chimney to his accomplice, Max the dog, who was disguised as a reindeer. The suspect even stole the victims’ whofeast, including whopudding and roastbeast.

The eye-witness startled the suspect as he was taking the Christmas tree; the suspect told the eye-witness that there was a light on the tree that wouldn’t light on one side so he was taking it to his workshop to repair it.

Deputies were able to locate him based on a description they obtained; he was described as a vile one, who had termites in his smile and all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile.

He was arrested as he was fleeing the scene in a makeshift sleigh being pulled by his accomplice, Max. The suspect was transported to the Regional Jail where he will be held until his arraignment.

Fortunately, the victims weren’t sad, they realized that the Christmas spirit didn’t come in packages, boxes or bags.

Sheriff Lanny E. North and the men and women of the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office would like to wish each and everyone a Merry Christmas and a safe holiday season.