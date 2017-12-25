Logan fire chief hospitalized after on-duty accident

LOGAN, OH (WCMH) – The fire chief of Logan, Ohio is hospitalized after an on-duty accident.

According to the Logan Police Department, fire chief Brian ‘Odie’ Robertson was involved in an accident while on a fire run.

The fire department says Robertson is ‘OK’ and resting comfortably.

Logan Police Officer Jason Gadrim shared the news on his ‘Policing Our Community’ page, asking for thoughts and prayers, and sharing information from Robertson’s wife.

Brian was on a fire run earlier this morning and a tree fell on him. He has a fractured skull, brain bleed, right orbital bone crushed, and left broken wrist. He has been talking some so that’s a great sign. They just brought him back from CT and did more X-rays also. We are waiting on those results to find out if he needs surgery and to see if his shoulders and leg is ok. Please say lots of prayers for him and our family and pray he gets back to what he loves soon. Thanks to all of the amazing first responders that have been our family for years and checking on him.

“Odie is part of our family and one of our brothers and we are there for each other. We wish him a speedy recovery and if we can be of any help to you or your family we are here for you,” the Logan Police Department said.