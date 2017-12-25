Meals on Wheels volunteers make a difference for families on Christmas day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meals on Wheels helps thousands of families right here in Central Ohio. On any typical day, more than 5,000 meals are brought to homebound older adults, after-school programs and daycare centers. Even on Christmas, extra volunteers came to spread Christmas joy.

Chris Adkins says his kids are all grown up. The family lives in different states, but they came back home to Columbus to celebrate Christmas. Each one of them embodies the true meaning of Christmas.

“We are so blessed and we have an opportunity to give back to somebody who may not be as blessed as we are,” said Adkins.

His daughters Kaleigh and Brittany each brought their husbands along to volunteer.

“Our husbands have never done this before so they didn’t even know what it was,” said Kaleigh. “so just being able to have everybody together creates a lot of memories will probably be talking about it for a long time.”

The family stopped at handfuls of houses and began creating memories of helping families like the Place’s who are grateful for the Meals-On-Wheels program.

“My brother is bed-ridden. I have health issues and there’s my son he has autism so it means a lot. They took their Christmas Day to come out and bring stuff to us I think that’s fantastic,” said Barbara Place.

Brittany Rosentreter was happy to spend the day with her family and take time out to volunteer on Christmas.

“We celebrate Jesus coming to earth today he gave us the greatest gift and that’s why we do what we do,” said Rosentreter.

“If you have an opportunity to volunteer, volunteer, give back to your community,” said Chris Adkins.

The Meals-On-Wheels program at LifeCare Alliance happens 365 days a year. If you would like to get involved, like the Adkins family, and become volunteers visit http://www.lifecarealliance.org/volunteer.html