Muslim, Jewish women give back to community on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Members of the Columbus Muslim and Jewish communities spent Christmas morning giving back to the community.

The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom Columbus, made up of 14 local Muslim and Jewish women, volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio and baked cookies for the families of children who are spending Christmas in the hospital.

Their work was part of a national event, in which the two religious communities gathered to perform acts of charity.

The Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom Columbus works to build relationships across cultural and religious lines.

