Only On 4: Family recalls scare during Amber Alert

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As Columbus police continue searching for a man who kidnapped a toddler, resulting in an Amber Alert last weekend, family members said they’re hoping officials identify the suspect soon.

The 2-year-old girl at the center of the search is home safe after a man stole a minivan while the child was inside Sunday morning.  Hamdi Hasan, the toddler’s cousin, spoke on behalf of the mother of the child because she doesn’t speak English.

“She was relieved so she hugged her baby,” said Hasan.

But before that reunion, Hasan said cries and scream broke out around 5 a.m.

“We were all sleeping, so we wake up with the mom crying,” she said. “Then she say ‘My baby got kidnapped.'”

Authorities searched for hours; to this family, it felt like days.

“She fainted two times,” Hasan said. “One time she fainted outside and one time she faint(ed) inside.”

Police said the suspect abandoned the van in a parking lot area with the little girl inside and the heater still running.  The suspect goes by the street name “East and West”. He’s a Somalian man, last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Columbus police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s