Only On 4: Family recalls scare during Amber Alert

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As Columbus police continue searching for a man who kidnapped a toddler, resulting in an Amber Alert last weekend, family members said they’re hoping officials identify the suspect soon.

The 2-year-old girl at the center of the search is home safe after a man stole a minivan while the child was inside Sunday morning. Hamdi Hasan, the toddler’s cousin, spoke on behalf of the mother of the child because she doesn’t speak English.

“She was relieved so she hugged her baby,” said Hasan.

But before that reunion, Hasan said cries and scream broke out around 5 a.m.

“We were all sleeping, so we wake up with the mom crying,” she said. “Then she say ‘My baby got kidnapped.'”

Authorities searched for hours; to this family, it felt like days.

“She fainted two times,” Hasan said. “One time she fainted outside and one time she faint(ed) inside.”

Police said the suspect abandoned the van in a parking lot area with the little girl inside and the heater still running. The suspect goes by the street name “East and West”. He’s a Somalian man, last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Columbus police.