Police looking for 97-year-old Ohio man who never showed up at family’s home for Christmas

PARMA, OH (WCMH) – Police in Northeast Ohio are looking for a missing 97-year-old man who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

According to police, around 2pm Sunday Richard Thompson told his family he would be at their home in Medina, Ohio on Christmas. He has not been seen since.

Police say Thompson suffers from dementia and does not have medication with him.

Thompson is described as a white male standing 5’8” and weighing 178 pounds. He has white hair and blue eyes.

He is possibly driving a white 2011 Buick Regal with Ohio plate number JAY2636.

