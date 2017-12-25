Police officers pass out $100 bills in Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus police officers recently handed out 10 cards, each containing $100 contributed by an anonymous donor.

According to Columbus Police, the donor wants to “open eyes & hearts to the good police officers set out to do every day in every community.”

“You’re going to make me cry,” said a mother walking her kids to school. “Y’all are a blessing today. Thank you.”

“I didn’t know what to think, to be honest,” said a dad out with his children. “I knew it wasn’t no trouble, I had the kids.”

“If this changes two people’s minds, it’s worth every bit of it,” said the donor.