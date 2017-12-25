Report: UCLA’ Josh Rosen would hesitate to enter draft if Browns commit to him

(WCMH) — There is a chance UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen won’t declare for the 2018 NFL draft, if he knew the Browns were going to select him with the #1 pick, according to a report.

According to ESPN, Rosen has expressed concern about winding up in Cleveland, and would rather be with a more stable franchise. He said the Giants would be preferable to the Browns, a source told ESPN.

Rosen will make a final decision after Tuesday’s Cactus Bowl.

The Browns secured the #1 pick in next year’s draft after losing to the Chicago Bears.