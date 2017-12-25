Report: UCLA’ Josh Rosen would hesitate to enter draft if Browns commit to him

By Published:
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Josh Rosen #3 of the UCLA Bruins reacts to a tipped pass for an incompletion during the fourth quarter in a 28-23 loss to the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(WCMH) — There is a chance UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen won’t declare for the 2018 NFL draft, if he knew the Browns were going to select him with the #1 pick, according to a report.

According to ESPN, Rosen has expressed concern about winding up in Cleveland, and would rather be with a more stable franchise. He said the Giants would be preferable to the Browns, a source told ESPN.

Rosen will make a final decision after Tuesday’s Cactus Bowl.

The Browns secured the #1 pick in next year’s draft after losing to the Chicago Bears.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s