Several central Ohio counties under snow emergencies

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Several central Ohio counties are under snow emergencies as the region received a white Christmas this year.

Level 1: 

A Level 1 Snow Emergency means roadways are snow-covered and drivers should use caution. The following counties are under a Level 1:

  • Guernsey County
  • Knox County
  • Logan County
  • Morrow County

Level 2: 

A Level 2 Snow Emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. You should only drive if you feel it is necessary to be out on the roadways and contact your employer to see if you should go to work. The following counties are under a Level 2:

  • Coshocton County

Level 3: 

A Level 3 Snow Emergency means that no one except emergency personnel should be on the roads. Do not drive unless it is absolutely necessary to travel. You may be subject to arrest if you drive during a Level 3. You should contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

None

 

