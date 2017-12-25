VIDEO: Soldier surprises little sister with unexpected visit before Christmas

DIKE, IA (KWWL/WCMH) — A Christmas surprise came early for an eastern Iowa teenager, and her bother made sure it would be one she would never forget.

Randy Wildeboer, 19, is a member of the U.S. Army and has been stationed in Germany for months. His sister Kassidy thought this year would be the first Christmas their family has spent without him. Randy had other plans.

Randy told his mother, April Kramer, he had a few days off this month and would be making a trip home, but he made her promise not to tell Kassidy.

“They’ve always been really close,” Kramer told KWWL. “[They’re] only 11 months apart.”

Last Sunday, Randy surprised Kassidy with the help of their family and an Iowa youth wrestling club. Kassidy was under the impression she was headed to watch her younger cousin compete in a wrestling tournament with the Dirty Bird Wrestling Club, but suddenly the spotlight turned to her.

“They called my name and my cousin’s name, and I had no idea what was going on,” Kassidy said.

It was a reunion months in the making with an embrace that only siblings would understand.

“She hit me really hard. I had to take a really hard step back and I pushed back into her because she really slammed into me. I was really happy,” Randy said.

“I don’t really know, I was just really happy,” Kassidy said.

Randy’s visit was a short one. He had to report back to Germany on Christmas Eve, but he was grateful for the time he was able to spend with his family.