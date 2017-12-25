Woman killed, man injured in ‘savage’ dog attack

BELL COUNTY, KY (WCMH) – A woman was killed and her husband was injured in a dog attack in Kentucky.

WLEX reported it happened around 10:20am Sunday.

According to a statement from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, officers responding to the scene “discovered a woman and her husband had been savagely attacked by two pit bulls.”

Lorraine Brock Saylor was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband, Johnny Saylor, was hospitalized with injuries to his arm and head.

The Sheriff’s office said Johnny Saylor was able to shoot both dogs. One dog was killed at the scene, the other was captured later in the afternoon and put down.

Police said the dogs belonged to Johnny Dale Lankford, 42. Lankford was in jail on assault and unlawful imprisonment charges at the time of the dog attack.

Lankford now faces additional charges of harboring a vicious animal.

