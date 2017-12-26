Buckeye super fan couple credits OSU football with bringing them together

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Buckeyes fans will soon make their way to Arlington, Texas for the Cotton Bowl, and one Dublin couple will be making the trip as one of the countless bowl games they have attended over the last forty years.

Jeff and Cathy Sankey are proud members of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, and stand as a perfect example of how Buckeye fans have come to be titled, “The Best Fans in the Land.”

“We’re not just football fans, but we’re Buckeyes, we’re Buckeyes for life,” said Cathy.

The couple recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary, and they credit Buckeye football for bringing them together when they attended the university in the 1970’s.

“That was the start of it…that fall of 1974, and we have had so many great memories and it’s really brought us closer,” said Cathy.

Three generations of the Sankey family have attended Ohio State, so traveling for bowl games has become a family tradition.

“We really enjoy going to the bowl games, seeing our friends there that we went to Ohio State with in the 1970’s,” said Jeff.

Their daughter played in The Ohio State University Marching Band for 5 years, and she even marched in the 2002 National Championship win.

“To see her march on a National Championship field, and win that in double overtime, it’s just for us…we have such a love of those memories,” said Cathy.

Jeff and Cathy collect Buckeye hats, they make game buttons for fellow OSU alumni members, and, of course, they own an extensive collection of bowl game pins.

“We like to experience the large cities around the nation, and we like to experience various stadiums and have the Buckeye fans in the stadium do the O-H-I-O around the stadium,” said Jeff.

They both attended Ohio State’s 2014 National Championship game at AT&T Stadium in Texas, so they look forward to returning to that stadium for the Cotton Bowl.

“Such a big family for us, that’s what Ohio State is, it’s just a wonderful extended family,” said Cathy.