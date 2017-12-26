Community group calls spike in homicides ‘sickening’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The new record-breaking stats released is not one to be celebrated. Homicides are now at an all-time high.

Columbus is Dejon White’s home.

“It’s sickening it’s sickening to see how many of my young brothers’ lives can be taken in one year,” said White.

He’s working to help stop the shootings from happening through the organization “Think Make Live”.

“The lack of guidance is making these kids vulnerable to deception,” said White.

Think Make Live is a community initiative that is geared towards helping expose young men and boys to opportunities that will help them make better decisions instead of looking to the streets. The 21-year-old is changing lives through his spoken word and his own experiences as a teen. White says he shot someone when he was 17. His victim lived but, it landed him in a juvenile correctional facility until he was 20 years old.

“Not really having too many options of knowing what to do. Shooting someone was one of the only few options that I knew to do at that moment,” said White.

White says he turned his life around with the help of Think Make Live’s CEO Terry Green. Despite his organization’s efforts, and others like it, the homicides keep rising.

“It’s a challenge. It’s hard it’s tough in our streets for our young people to actually come together. I believe there should be more opportunities for young people to be able to thrive in the community as far as resources,” said White.

Green and White say they will continue their efforts despite the disturbing numbers.