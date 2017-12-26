Couple Wins Lottery For Second Time in Less Than Four Years

Inside Edition Staff Published:

A Maryland couple got lucky for the second time.

The husband and wife, who identified themselves as “Betsy’s mom and dad,” won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than four years after winning $100,000 on another scratch off.

In April 2014, they won the $100,000 from a Bonus Match 5 ticket. This win came from a 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

The couple held their oversized check Wednesday and posed with the photo taken of them with their previous prize.

Their beloved dog Betsy recently died so they plan to donate some of their winnings to the Schipperke Club of America in memory of the pup.

