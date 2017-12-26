December 26 is National Candy Cane Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Did you know the day after Christmas you can celebrate National Candy Cane Day?

According to the Nationaldaycalendar.com, the candy cane recipe in 1844 called for a straight peppermint candy stick with colored stripes and was associated with Christmas in 1874.

Below is a list of fun facts about candy canes from the national day calendar website:

The average candy can is 5 inches tall.

While most candy canes are not sugar or calorie-free, they do not have any fat or cholesterol.

Striped red and white candy canes were first introduced in 1900.

The first machine to make candy canes was invented in 1921 by Brasher O. Westerfield. Until then, they were made by hand.

Traditionally the flavor for candy canes is peppermint, but there are a variety of flavors.

Alain Roby, Geneva pastry chef, holds the Guinness World Record for the longest candy cane, measuring 51 feet long.

You can participate in this holiday by buying some candy canes and putting pictures to social media and using #NationalCandyCaneDay in the post.