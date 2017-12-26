Fired food worker charged in Lambeau Field car rampage

Published:
A minivan is shown on top of other vehicles after an incident in the Lambeau Field parking lot Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. Police say a fired food service worker rammed a former co-worker's car at Lambeau Field, bringing numerous law enforcement agencies to the Green Bay Packers' stadium. (Adam Wesley/The Green Bay Press-Gazette via AP)

GREEN BAY, WI (AP) — A fired food service worker is charged with ramming other vehicles at Lambeau Field in Green Bay last week.

Forty-year-old Chay Vang was charged Tuesday with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and five misdemeanor counts of damage to property. USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Vang’s cash bond was set at $10,000.

According to the complaint, Vang was working for Delaware North at Lambeau Field when he got into a fight with a 25-year-old co-worker during a Green Bay Packers game on Dec. 3.

The complaint says Delaware North investigated and fired Vang. The former co-worker was getting out of his car in the employee parking lot last Friday when Vang allegedly drove into the car and repeatedly smashed it.

Five vehicles were damaged. Vang told police he rammed the car because “he wanted justice” and no one was listening to him.

