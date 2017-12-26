Four-month-old mauled by raccoon released from hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WCMH) — A four-month-old girl who was brutally attacked by a raccoon inside her Philadelphia home has been released from the hospital.

KYW reports Ashley Rodgers is all smiles now that four-month-old baby Journi is back at home in her arms after the raccoon attack last week.

Rodgers says the attack happened on Wednesday on one of their first nights inside the home.

“She was laying on the floor, like blood all over her face, across the floor,” said Rodgers.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Journi underwent four hours of surgery on Thursday and got 65 stitches after the raccoon scraped the girl’s face and eyes with its claws.

“She’s real strong because all she wanted to do after was go to sleep. She wasn’t even really crying after. She was just trying to go to sleep,” said Rodgers

The city issued a zoning violation to the owner of the property and ordered the owner to repair broken windows and damaged walls to keep out pests.

People had donated more than $1,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help Journi Black’s family find a new home to rent.

