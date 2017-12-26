Homicide detectives investigate woman’s body found in Franklinton

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police homicide detectives are investigating after a female body was found in west Columbus.

Police say the call came in around 8:43am Tuesday. The body was found on North Guilford Avenue, off of Broad Street in Franklinton. Police homicide Sgt. Dave Sicilian said the cause of death has not been determined.

DEATH INVESTIGATION: Homicide detectives are currently investigating a body found on N. Guilford Ave. (W. Columbus). — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 26, 2017

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.