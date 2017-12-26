One man dead after shooting, homicide record tied

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Homicide detectives are investigating after the report of a shooting overnight, according to Columbus Police.

Officers were called out on the report of a shooting after midnight on Olmstead Avenue.

According to dispatchers with Columbus Police, one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no other information immediately available.

This is the 139th homicide in 2017, tied with the record high in 1991.

