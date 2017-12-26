Joy to the out of this world: How astronauts celebrated Christmas in space

Christmas is most traditionally celebrated with food, loved ones, relaxation and gratitude, and for astronauts currently orbiting the earth, it was no different.

The six-person crew aboard the International Space Station celebrated Christmas in a scene that most people have only seen in movies. The astronauts shared their holiday experience on social media.

NASA also posted photos of the celebration, from the stockings hung in the main cabin with care, a tree, cameras and even a guitar to play tunes.

How might your holidays be similar to crew on @Space_Station? You might be surprised…minus the whole microgravity thing, of course! https://t.co/2CV4jwP9T1 pic.twitter.com/DkxxvzEUXQ — NASA (@NASA) December 24, 2017

American astronaut and ISS flight engineer Mark T. Vande Hei donned a Santa Claus hat as he floated around the stockings, which were filled with gifts.

Merry Christmas from the International Space Station! pic.twitter.com/F1ye4d7MXN — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 25, 2017

Vande Hei, along with his colleague and fellow American, Joseph Acaba, also recorded a video of their favorite Christmas memories and special greetings to their families back on Earth.

Flight Engineers @AstroAcaba and @Astro_Sabot have been in space for three months already but they’re about to experience something for the first time: Christmas on the International Space Station. pic.twitter.com/pOKXmBUzog — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) December 20, 2017

The crew’s tree and decorations came during a recent cargo mission trip to the station. The astronauts also received care packages and gifts from their families back home in their respective nations.

It was a joyful weekend for all on board the ISS, as they were even treated to a special screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday.

Space Station movie night, complete with “bungee cord chairs”, drink bags, and a science fiction flick! pic.twitter.com/IPZ2thI8rw — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 24, 2017