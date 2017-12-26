Marines get into holiday spirit during training exercise

Santa Claus apparently came to visit the 1st Marine Logistics Group at Camp Pendleton, Calif., this week.

A few Marines dressed as St. Nick as part of “an internal training opportunity to maintain currency in underwater photography skills.”

Lt. Adam Miller told Fox News he thought the photos would be better if they were holiday-inspired.

The photos were then posted on the 1st Marine Logistics Group’s Facebook page.

“The Honorable Mr. Santa Claus, Commanding Officer of Holiday Cheer, NORTHPOLECOM, conducts basic swim qualification at Camp Pendleton, Calif., Dec. 19, 2017,” the group wrote.

“Basic water survival is a training requirement for Claus and all operational reindeer to pass every two years to maintain their water survival skills. The purposes of this training was to ensure the NORTHPOLECOM Logistics team was prepared for their upcoming night operations on Christmas Eve.”

The training exercise is done every two years.



