Mystery Santa leaves bag of gifts for Ohio boy after letter gets lost

AKRON, OH (WCMH) – A family in Akron says their children’s’ Christmas wishes were fulfilled after a letter to Santa got lost in the mail.

“I’m really clueless, I’m really trying to figure out who did it,” Dominique Johnson told WJW.

It all started when her six-year-old son sent two letters to Santa. Johnson meant to address the letters to grandma’s house, but one of them didn’t make it.

“One letter got to his grandmother’s house, one letter didn’t. So we was confused, we were like, ‘Well, maybe it’s the mail, holidays, you know?’ It probably got mixed up somewhere,” said Johnson.

On Christmas, someone left a bag on the porch containing every toy on her son’s wish list along with a letter.

“Your Christmas list is being fulfilled and I want to thank your family for letting me do what Santa Claus does for all the children,” read part of the letter.

“Thank you! Whoever you are, my son and I, my family appreciates everything, appreciates everything from the bottom of our hearts,” Johnson said.