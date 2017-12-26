Pennsylvania city gets 34 inches of snow on Christmas

By Published: Updated:

ERIE, PA (WJET/WCMH) — It was definitely a white Christmas in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The lakefront city got 34 inches of snow on Christmas Day, eclipsing the 1956 record of 20 inches. Overnight Monday, 19 more inches of snow fell-bringing the total to 53 inches in 30 hours.

Drivers in Erie were out of luck, with nearly white-out conditions, but many people still braved the weather to celebrate Christmas with loved ones.

“All the sudden it’s gotten really, really bad. Out in McKean it wasn’t too bad but as soon as I got here to 90 and Peach Street it looks like a complete white out,”  Kevin Lipinski, a holiday traveler, said to WJET. 

“Well I’m originally from South Alabama so I can’t get used to it. This is about as bad as I’ve seen,” said Brandon Grimshawe, another holiday traveler.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s