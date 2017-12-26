Plane from Los Angeles to Tokyo turns around after passenger gets on wrong plane

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – A plane bound for Tokyo returned to Los Angeles after four hours due to a person getting on the wrong plane.

Los Angeles police said its department was alerted and units were requested to stand by at the gate, KTLA reported. During the flight back to Los Angeles the airline determined it was a simple mistake, and not a security issue.

Model Chrissy Teigen tweeted throughout the entire ordeal from the plane. Teigen said in a video that she was trying to go on vacation with her husband, John Legend.

At one point, she said the boarding pass scanners must be nothing but ‘beedoop’ machines, since someone with a United ticket managed to get on an ANA flight.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017