Pres. Trump says tax cuts will make 2018 ‘great year’

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump during his Christmas holiday in Florida (all times local):

5:37 p.m.

President Donald Trump says tax cuts he signed into law last week will make 2018 a “great year” for companies and jobs.

He predicts the stock market will have another successful year, too.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “All signs are that business is looking really good for next year, only to be helped further by our Tax Cut Bill. Will be a great year for Companies and JOBS! Stock Market is poised for another year of SUCCESS!”

Trump notched a major legislative achievement last Friday when he signed a bill enacting big tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans and more modest reductions for other families.

The stock market also has soared since Trump took office.

___

12:25 p.m.

They are the 13 days that transformed the White House.

The two-week span between July 19-31 laid bare the splintering of Trump’s relationships with two influential Cabinet members, foreshadowed the reach of the Russia probe into the interior of his orbit; saw the dramatic, last-minute defeat of one of the president’s signature campaign promises and featured a senior staff shake-up that reset the rhythms of this presidency.

From the outside, it was an unruly stretch that threatened to turn the White House into a sideshow. Inside the West Wing, the chaotic days stand as a panicked memory but also one that also paved the way for future successes.

Former press secretary Sean Spicer says calls that period “extreme.”

___

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering warm wishes for a joyful holiday and prosperous new year to those who celebrate Kwanzaa.

The weeklong celebration of African heritage in African-American culture began Tuesday. It ends on New Year’s Day.

In a written statement issued from Florida, Trump says: “Together, let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future.”

Trump is spending the holidays at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.