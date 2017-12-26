Pres. Trump says tax cuts will make 2018 ‘great year’

By Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Republican lawmakers, celebrates Congress passing the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on the South Lawn of the White House on December 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. The tax bill is the first major legislative victory for the GOP-controlled Congress and Trump since he took office almost one year ago. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump during his Christmas holiday in Florida (all times local):

5:37 p.m.

President Donald Trump says tax cuts he signed into law last week will make 2018 a “great year” for companies and jobs.

He predicts the stock market will have another successful year, too.

Trump tweeted Tuesday: “All signs are that business is looking really good for next year, only to be helped further by our Tax Cut Bill. Will be a great year for Companies and JOBS! Stock Market is poised for another year of SUCCESS!”

Trump notched a major legislative achievement last Friday when he signed a bill enacting big tax cuts for corporations and wealthy Americans and more modest reductions for other families.

The stock market also has soared since Trump took office.

___

12:25 p.m.

They are the 13 days that transformed the White House.

The two-week span between July 19-31 laid bare the splintering of Trump’s relationships with two influential Cabinet members, foreshadowed the reach of the Russia probe into the interior of his orbit; saw the dramatic, last-minute defeat of one of the president’s signature campaign promises and featured a senior staff shake-up that reset the rhythms of this presidency.

From the outside, it was an unruly stretch that threatened to turn the White House into a sideshow. Inside the West Wing, the chaotic days stand as a panicked memory but also one that also paved the way for future successes.

Former press secretary Sean Spicer says calls that period “extreme.”

___

12:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is offering warm wishes for a joyful holiday and prosperous new year to those who celebrate Kwanzaa.

The weeklong celebration of African heritage in African-American culture began Tuesday. It ends on New Year’s Day.

In a written statement issued from Florida, Trump says: “Together, let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future.”

Trump is spending the holidays at his estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s