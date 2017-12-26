President Trump hits the links in Florida

By Published: Updated:
President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with children as they track Santa Claus' movements with the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

PALM BEACH, FL (AP) — President Donald Trump is playing golf with one current and one former PGA player and a sitting U.S. senator.

Trump went to his private golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday after spending Christmas with family at his estate in nearby Palm Beach.

The White House says pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau and former Senior PGA player Dana Quigley joined Trump at the Trump International Golf Club.

Republican David Perdue, the junior U.S. senator from Georgia, is rounding out Trump’s foursome.

Trump tweeted on Christmas that “tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again,” which he says is “happening faster than anyone anticipated!”

Trump is expected to remain at his Palm Beach estate through the new year.

