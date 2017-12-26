Second bacterial meningitis death reported in Tuscarawas County

By Published:
FILE- HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 15: People receive a free meningitis vaccine from Dr. Wayne Chen at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation pharmacy on April 15, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

DOVER, OH (WCMH) – The Tuscarawas County Health Department confirmed a second case of bacterial meningitis has led to a person’s death.

The case was reported to the health department on December 15. Lab tests confirmed meningitis on December 26.

No information about the victim was released, but the health department said the two cases are not related.

There is no reason to believe that the individuals had any contact with each other, and they lived in different parts of the County. More importantly, preliminary testing indicates that they were infected with different types of bacteria that can cause meningitis.

WKYC reported a student in the Indian Valley School District died on December 14 from a case of bacterial meningitis.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s