Second bacterial meningitis death reported in Tuscarawas County

DOVER, OH (WCMH) – The Tuscarawas County Health Department confirmed a second case of bacterial meningitis has led to a person’s death.

The case was reported to the health department on December 15. Lab tests confirmed meningitis on December 26.

No information about the victim was released, but the health department said the two cases are not related.

There is no reason to believe that the individuals had any contact with each other, and they lived in different parts of the County. More importantly, preliminary testing indicates that they were infected with different types of bacteria that can cause meningitis.

WKYC reported a student in the Indian Valley School District died on December 14 from a case of bacterial meningitis.