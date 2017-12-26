Speed a factor in deadly crash in Fayette County, Sheriff says

FAYETTE CO., OH (WCMH) — One person is dead after a crash in Union Township, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Christmas evening, around 9:11pm.

According to a release, 32-year-old Blake Rife was driving southbound on State Route 41 near Flakes Ford Road when he lost control of the vehicle. He traveled off of the left side of the roadway, hitting utility pole and a tree where the car stopped.

Rife was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said speed was a factor in the crash.