VIDEO: Ice rink proposal gives ‘falling in love’ a new meaning

NEW YORK (WCMH) — A surprise marriage proposal took center rink at Rockefeller Center Saturday.

The couple had the whole ice rink to themselves as everyone else waited on the sidelines for the ice to be resurfaced.

The man, on one knee, presented his girlfriend with a ring and popped the big question.

She said yes, and kissed him.

Then he placed the ring on her finger and as she leaned in for another kiss, the bride-to-be lost her balance, and she literally fell in love…right there to the delight of hundreds of people watching, applauding, and laughing.

The woman also laughed it off, threw up her arms in victory, and was helped to her feet.

The couple skated off into the sunset–well, okay, into the locker room, but the fall seemed to have made the special moment a little more magical.