CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — The City of Cleveland is experiencing a widespread outage on the west side of the city.

WKYC reports the outage is impacting the Old Brooklyn, Battery Park and the Flats neighborhoods.

WEWS reported the outage was due to a fire at a substation on West 41st Street.

Our W.41st St Substation suffered a fire and power has been knocked out to the Westside. Approximately 40k ppl without power. Crews working feverishly to restore power but it's going to take a while. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

As of 6:30pm, it is 16 degrees in Cleveland with a forecasted overnight low of 11.