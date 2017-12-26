Woman accused of shoplifting in front of dozens of police officers

FRAMINGHAM, MA (AP) — A homeless woman has been accused of trying to steal more than $1,000 in goods from a Massachusetts Target store during a Shop with a Cop holiday event attended by dozens of police officers.

The Boston Globe reports Melissa Allen was stopped as she tried to leave the store with the unpaid merchandise Tuesday. There were more than 50 Framingham police officers in the store as part of a charity event for children sponsored by their department.

Police say Allen had a bin filled with items she tried to steal, including clothing, accessories and home goods.

Allen was charged with larceny over $250 and resisting arrest. She was arraigned Wednesday.

WBZ-TV reports Allen’s lawyer said she’s living with a friend, has no money and wants to go to rehab.

