Authorities looking for Knox County woman last seen Dec. 20

KNOX CO., OH (WCMH) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman reported missing Dec. 20.

Angela Frazee, 52, was reported missing from her residence that afternoon. The KCSO says she lives in the Howard area, and did not report to work at the Kenyon Inn that day. Her cell phone was left at the residence.

Frazee may be driving a black 2005 Chevy Suburban with Ohio license GGY6405.

Call (740) 397-3333 if you have any information about her whereabouts.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.