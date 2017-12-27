Cincinnati charity group blames freezing temperatures for homeless man’s death

Published:
An undated photo of Kenny Martin (CREDIT: Maslow's Army, Facebook)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A homeless man was found dead at a Cincinnati bus stop on Tuesday and a homeless advocacy group is calling for more shelters from the freezing cold.

Kenneth Martin’s body was found at the Government Square bus stop in single-digit temperatures, WKYC reports. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirmed his death but have not determined a cause of death.

The founders of Maslow’s Army, a homeless outreach group, called Martin’s death unacceptable and have called for a 24-hour facility where homeless people can find shelter.

Maslow’s Army founders Sam and Susan Landis said on Facebook that they met Martin on their first Sunday outreach on Fountain Square.

Maslow’s Army is planning a memorial service for Martin on Fountain Square Sunday, Jan 28, at noon. Guests are asked to bring coats and scarves, and a collection will be taken up for burial costs.

Donations for Martin will be accepted through the Maslow’s Army website, www.maslowsarmy.org. A check or money order can be mailed to Maslow’s Army P.O BOX 14187 Cincinnati, Ohio, 45250.

