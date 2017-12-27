COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A German teacher at the Columbus School for Girls has been dismissed after allegations surfaced that he had illegal sexual conduct with male minors while teaching at Westerville City Schools approximately 50 years ago.

Head of School Jennifer Ciccarelli emphasized in a letter to the CSG community that there is “absolutely no indication” that Ron Nocks engaged in inappropriate behavior with CSG students or staff.

According to Ciccarelli’s letter, the school learned Dec. 21 of two allegations of illegal sexual conduct with male minors from the Westerville district. Westerville Police reportedly told Ciccarelli that Nocks admitted to allegations by one of his alleged victims. Nocks was then terminated.