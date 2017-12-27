Columbus School for Girls teacher fired after allegations of illegal sexual conduct in past position with Westerville City Schools

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A German teacher at the Columbus School for Girls has been dismissed after allegations surfaced that he had illegal sexual conduct with male minors while teaching at Westerville City Schools approximately 50 years ago.

Head of School Jennifer Ciccarelli emphasized in a letter to the CSG community that there is “absolutely no indication” that Ron Nocks engaged in inappropriate behavior with CSG students or staff.

According to Ciccarelli’s letter, the school learned Dec. 21 of two allegations of illegal sexual conduct with male minors from the Westerville district. Westerville Police reportedly told Ciccarelli that Nocks admitted to allegations by one of his alleged victims. Nocks was then terminated.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s